Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the August 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRFS. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of BRFS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. BRF has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

