Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Up 44.7% in August

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
BPZZF stock remained flat at $12.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 846. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
