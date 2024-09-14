Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 103,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Bonterra Resources Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

