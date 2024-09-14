Bokf Na Sells 972 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

RRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

NYSE RRX opened at $155.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -323.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

