Bokf Na Sells 47,895 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 47,895 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.