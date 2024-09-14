Bokf Na Sells 283 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

