Bokf Na Lowers Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. TD Cowen downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile



Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

