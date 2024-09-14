Bokf Na Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bokf Na boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after purchasing an additional 140,338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,247,000 after buying an additional 126,654 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after buying an additional 88,671 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 564.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,652,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 250,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $261.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.84.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

