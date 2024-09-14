Bokf Na Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,811 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $330,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $202,936,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after buying an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 435,886 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $91,487.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,487.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,623,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,062 shares of company stock worth $22,872,039. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.06.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.1 %

COIN stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.20 and a 200-day moving average of $223.08.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

