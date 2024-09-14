Bokf Na Grows Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CLSA assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

