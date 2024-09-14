Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 202,278 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,459,000 after buying an additional 33,672 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $1,775,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 509,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $117,004,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $229.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.90. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

