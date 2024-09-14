Bokf Na Acquires 11,874 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth $888,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,294,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 559,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Coupang by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth about $4,155,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and sold 1,110,432 shares valued at $23,870,597. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 171.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

