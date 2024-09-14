BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited to Issue Dividend of $1.44 (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.4421 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BOC Hong Kong Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $60.90 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $66.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
