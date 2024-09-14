BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited to Issue Dividend of $1.44 (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.4421 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $60.90 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $66.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

