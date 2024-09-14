BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 1.1 %

BHKLY stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.90. 6,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,654. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $66.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56.

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.4421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

