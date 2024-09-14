BNB (BNB) Market Cap Hits $81.39 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $557.71 or 0.00922570 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $81.39 billion and $1.74 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,119 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BNB
