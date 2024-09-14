BMO Capital Markets Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$178.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$182.00 to C$178.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$174.93.

TSE CNR opened at C$161.44 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$167.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

