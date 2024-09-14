Blur (BLUR) Price Hits $0.18

Blur (BLUR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Blur has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $22.50 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00260655 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,872,015,601.4554794 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.18205816 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $28,648,172.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

