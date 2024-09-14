Blast (BLAST) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Blast (BLAST) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Blast has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Blast token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Blast has a total market capitalization of $188.72 million and $37.07 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00261449 BTC.

About Blast

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,016,843,606 tokens. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 20,002,173,304.667683 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00927113 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $36,993,204.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

