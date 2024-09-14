Blast (BLAST) One Day Volume Tops $38.24 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Blast has a market cap of $188.01 million and approximately $38.24 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blast token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blast has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blast alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00260346 BTC.

About Blast

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,546,493 tokens. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 19,967,085,291.00076 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00928925 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $41,076,081.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.