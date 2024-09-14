BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.06

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 328512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.
BlackSky Technology Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.00.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology
BlackSky Technology Company Profile
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
