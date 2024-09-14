BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.06

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 328512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

BlackSky Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.