BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Up 114.7% in August

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the August 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BBN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,665. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $18.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.