BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Up 114.7% in August

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the August 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BBN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,665. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $18.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.