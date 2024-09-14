Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

