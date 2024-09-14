BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

