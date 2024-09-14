BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.67.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
