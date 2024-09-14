BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 on September 30th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3012 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
ECAT stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $18.14.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
See Also
