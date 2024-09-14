BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $5.82.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
