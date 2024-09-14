BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

NYSE HYT opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

