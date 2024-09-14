BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HYT opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $10.10.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
