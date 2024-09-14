BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BFZ opened at $12.16 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

