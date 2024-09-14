BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BitFuFu Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FUFUW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 57,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,486. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42. BitFuFu has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.80.
BitFuFu Company Profile
