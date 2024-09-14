Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0641 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $5,822.69 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00074294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006985 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,761.89 or 0.39782714 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.