Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Up to $10.53

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $10.87. Bioventus shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 45,980 shares trading hands.

BVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Bioventus Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $151.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $80,317.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $80,317.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,114 shares in the company, valued at $368,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $66,038.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $230,591. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bioventus by 401.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 402,841 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $1,170,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bioventus in the second quarter valued at about $787,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 289.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 125,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

