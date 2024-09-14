BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $93.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Shares of BMRN opened at $84.90 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $99.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

