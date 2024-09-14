Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRIW) Short Interest Up 666.7% in August

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Biofrontera Price Performance

NASDAQ BFRIW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

