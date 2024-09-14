Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRIW) Short Interest Up 666.7% in August

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Biofrontera Price Performance
NASDAQ BFRIW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
About Biofrontera
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biofrontera
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.