Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $84.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

