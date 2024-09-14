Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 402.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $45.09 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

