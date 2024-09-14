Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,063 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average is $138.29.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

