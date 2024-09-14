Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALLY opened at $32.97 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.65.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

