Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,539,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,345,000 after buying an additional 318,944 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,854,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,328 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,931,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 68,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,100,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,005,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

