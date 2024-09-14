Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $180.06 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.14 and a 12-month high of $254.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

