Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,217,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,477,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,983,000 after buying an additional 877,540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,006,000 after buying an additional 418,716 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $20,471,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,072,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

WBS opened at $44.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Webster Financial

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.