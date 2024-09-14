Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Down 76.4% in August

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the August 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

Shares of BETRW remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. Better Home & Finance has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.