Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Down 76.4% in August

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the August 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Better Home & Finance Price Performance
Shares of BETRW remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. Better Home & Finance has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
