Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.50) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of RBW opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 52-week low of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 17 ($0.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.79. The company has a market capitalization of £67.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

