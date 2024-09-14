Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.50) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
