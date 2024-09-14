Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $361.55 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $361.55 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.73 or 0.04025771 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00042321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014323 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,132,089 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,432,089 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

