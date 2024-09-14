Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

Shares of BCEKF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 68,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,803. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project, which consists of thirteen mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and the Mercedes Gold Mine project that consists of 43 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

