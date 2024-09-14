Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Bear Creek Mining Price Performance
Shares of BCEKF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 68,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,803. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
