Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 330.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

