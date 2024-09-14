Barclays Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $105.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of -70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $100.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $523,533.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,257 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in TransUnion by 32.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in TransUnion by 963.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

