Barclays Raises Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $12.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

