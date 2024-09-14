Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Up 564.3% in August

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 564.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BKRIY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,479. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.