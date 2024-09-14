Bank of Ireland Group plc (BKRIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on November 22nd

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 0.5 %
BKRIY stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
