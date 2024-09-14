Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bank of China stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,058. Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

