Bank of America Boosts AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $120.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.78.

Get AppLovin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $112.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares in the company, valued at $20,262,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $4,826,772.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,934 shares of company stock worth $65,805,022 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth about $497,488,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 185.0% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 977.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.